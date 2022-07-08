DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a juvenile, in connection with a deadly shooting in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Edward Wallace, Shaquan Ryheen Thomas, Eereon Alphonso Hickman and a juvenile were all arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.

The charges are in connection with a shooting Tuesday on Bethel Road in the Hartsville area that left one person dead and another injured.

The suspects are accused of holding two people in a camper at gunpoint during a robbery, according to arrest warrants.

Lawrence Previtte was also arrested and charged with accessory before and after the fact of a felony, deputies said. He’s accused of driving the suspects to the area, according to warrants.

The person killed was identified as 31-year-old Steven Stallons, of Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. The death has been ruled a homicide. The person who was injured was shot in the leg, according to warrants.

The incident remains under investigation.