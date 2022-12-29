DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said.
Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and the 17-year-old were arrested and charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature, according to the sheriff’s office. The four allegedly were all involved in a shootout with each other.
Garner, Burroughs, Prince, and the 17-year-old all received gunshot wounds, according to deputies. A vehicle was also damaged.
Tiffany Nichole Sumpter was arrested and charged with misprision of a felony, deputies said. She’s accused of witnessing the shootout and taking two of the victims to a hospital without notifying law enforcement.
The incident remains under investigation and no other information was immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.