COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County store sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Pramuka No. 2 store at 3517 Oats Highway in Lamar.

The winner numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 8-21-31-32-37, and the Powerball was 23. With no jackpot winner Saturday night, the top prize for Monday night’s drawing will be an estimated $87 million.

Overall, the lottery said more than 12,000 players in South Carolina won between $4 and $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

Net proceeds from the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.