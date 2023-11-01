DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a fifth grade student at St. John’s Elementary School brought a retractable art blade into the building, Darlington County School District spokesperson Audrey Childers said.

Childers said students notified an administrator on Tuesday that the student had the three-eighths-inch retractable blade. Law enforcement was notified and began to investigate the situation with cooperation from the school district.

No students were harmed, and the student who had the blade is not at school while the investigation is underway. Childers said the district will follow all appropriate behavior and disciplinary protocols.

