16 people were arrested in Union County in one day last week.

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Friday and charged as a result of traffic safety checkpoints at several locations throughout Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple traffic tickets were issued and multiple arrests were made for numerous charges.

Jakoreen Akeem Bull and Malcom Ervin were arrested on various drug charges. Joquad Desmond Roary, Chekobee Tysheek McDowell, and Brittany Kiara Renee McGurt were arrested on weapons charges. Quincy Charles Gattison was arrested on both drug and weapons charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted the traffic safety checkpoints.