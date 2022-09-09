DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after a search in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they searched a home on Candy Lane and found about a half-ounce of fentanyl, a quarter-pound of meth and at least one pound of marijuana.

Jack Garrett Book, Charles Book, Trey Montrose, Paislee Davis, Dylan Ward and Shannon Robbinson were all arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also found pills, cocaine, a 9mm handgun and a rifle at the residence, deputies said.

The search was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to deputies.