DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A massive fire broke out Thursday at an auto shop in the Lydia area of Darlington County, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

The fire happened at Danny’s Auto Repair on Indian Branch Road off of West Lydia Highway, Flowers said. Crews were called out at about 2:15 p.m.

Crews arrived and found about 10 cars burning and the fire was threatening a nearby building, Flowers said. Most of the vehicles were being used for parts. The fire was kept from spreading to the building.

The fire is believed to have started in a burn barrel that was being used to dispose garbage, according to Flowers.

No injuries were reported.