DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 900 Duke Energy customers in the Lamar area of Darlington County are currently without power, according to the utilities outage website.

The outage, which was reported at about 4 p.m., is the result of vehicle damaging equipment, the website showed. It is affecting customers in Lamar and an area that is mostly south of Interstate 20 between W. Lynches River Road and Lamar.

No additional information was immediately available.

The estimated restoration time is 6 a.m., according to the website.