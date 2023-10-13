DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An animal shelter in the Pee Dee is in danger of having to euthanize healthy animals.

The shelter said when they are over capacity, they have to evaluate which of these animals will have to be euthanized on a weekly basis.

Lindsay Cronin, associate manager at Darlington Humane Society, said the shelter tries to be a no kill shelter in all situations, but the facility has been over capacity for months. She said they haven’t put down any animals because of space in six years. Cronin said they try to keep animals as long as possible and try to euthanize healthy, adoptable animals.

“We’re always at that critical level of making those decisions where at any given week we may have to euthanize healthy adoptable animals,” Cronin said. “So far we have been able to avoid that but very recently it’s been very…. Dogs have been at danger of being euthanized just for space.”

The shelter is holding adoption events in Florence and Hartsville this weekend.