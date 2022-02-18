2nd teen charged for deadly Nov shooting in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A second 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting last year in Darlington.

One person was killed after two cars stopped on the road and shot at each other at the intersection of Indian Branch Road and Beatrice Street, according to authorities. The shooting happened during the early morning on Nov. 6.

The first teen was charged earlier this month. Their name and charges have not been announced.

The second teen was arrested Friday morning after the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for murder and for breach of peace, according to the department. The suspect’s name has not been released.

No further information will be released at this time, according to the department, stating that announcing more “may hinder the investigation and or prosecution of the case as well as may allow any defendants and co-defendants if any to evade law enforcement.”