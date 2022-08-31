DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder in Georgetown was arrested Wednesday evening in Darlington County, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Stevion Marsh was taken into custody and investigators are headed to Darlington County Wednesday evening to transport him back to Georgetown. Chief William Pierce thanked the community for assistance.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Prince Street. That’s where officers found a 51-year-old man on the ground in the yard with a gunshot wound.

Police later identified the man as Cornelius Smith. He was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died later at MUSC, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Police said more details about the arrest would be released Thursday.