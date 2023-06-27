DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have a man in custody after a barricade situation Tuesday morning.

The man allegedly assaulted someone with a screwdriver before barricading himself inside a home on Weaver Street, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office. The person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office has not provided additional details about the incident, which remains under investigation.