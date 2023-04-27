DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Lamar issued a boil water advisory Thursday night, prompting three Darlington County schools to have an eLearning day for Friday.

Lamar High School, Spaulding Middle School and Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School will be closed Friday and students will have an eLearning day, according to a news release from the school district.

All afterschool activities in Lamar will be canceled Friday and through the weekend, the school district said.

All other schools in Hartsville, Darlington and Society Hill will operate as normal.