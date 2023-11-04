DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged with murder after deputies said he confined a man to a dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October 2022 has been denied bond, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr.

Hudson said Charles William Book was denied bond Wednesday during a hearing at the Darlington County Courthouse.

Book was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Book is also facing drug charges, according to online jail records.

Book, along with “co-defendants”, allegedly shot and killed Trey Lee Montrose Oct. 8 at a home in Darlington County, according to arrest warrants.

Before the shooting, warrants state Book allegedly confined Montrose to a dog kennel.

The body of Montrose, 23, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His death was ruled a homicide by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, who said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and “thermal injuries” to his body.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was the initial investigating agency before it handed the case over to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office after deputies believed Montrose was killed in Darlington County, but his body was dumped in Timmonsville.

