DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was denied in a hearing Tuesday afternoon for a man charged with murder in a gang-related shooting death at a Darlington school, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.

Bond was denied for Quinton McLeroy Jr., who is charged with murder in the shooting. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said he was taken into custody Monday after a short foot chase.

Si’dreek Maurice Player, 16, died in the shooting, according to an online obituary. It happened on the campus of Darlington-Lee Adult Education on Oct. 10.

Player was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting, according to the Darlington County School District and Coroner Todd Hardee.