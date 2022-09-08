DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was revoked in late August for a man accused of killing a North Carolina hemp farmer in Darlington County in 2021, according to 4th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell.

The state filed a motion to revoke bond for De’Angelo Marquell McFarland and it was heard by Judge Michael Holt on Aug. 25, Bell said.

Holt revoked McFarland’s bond for failing to follow conditions of the initial bond, Bell said. News13 has asked which condition he failed to follow and are waiting to hear back.

McFarland is accused of killing Christopher Benton McLeod, 29, of Carthage, North Carolina, who died after being shot in the abdomen near the Hartsville Regional Airport, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Joseph McLeod said he was Christopher’s father and told authorities they had flown to the Hartsville Regional Airport so his son could sell “hemp” and “flowers.” Many people in the hemp industry refer to the actual plant with the bud as “flower.”

The McLeods were waiting to hear from suspects to make the transaction when Joseph McLeod told his son he had a bad feeling and wanted them to go, according to the report. Christopher McLeod then met with the suspects, and Joseph said he heard a gunshot and his son yell.

Deputies found a small black pistol about five feet away from the victim, according to the incident report.