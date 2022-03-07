DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bullets were fired into a Darlington County home Sunday morning, according to an incident report from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at about 7:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Meadow Lark Lane in the Hartsville area, according to the report. A woman told deputies she got home from work and saw that her home appeared to have been shot at.

Someone was asleep on the couch in the living room when he heard a loud boom and glass shattering at about 7 a.m., according to the report.

The front glass door was shattered with a bullet hole in the wooden door, two bullet holes were in the front wall, another bullet grazed the couch the man was sleeping on, and another one was found in a bedroom wall, according to the report. Two bullet fragments were also found in the kitchen, one on the floor and another on the kitchen counter.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been announced.