DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Monday night in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The shooting happened on Gemini Drive, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

The Darlington County Homicide Unit was on scene, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.