DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Darlington County on Tuesday morning has been identified.

Terrance Cabbagestalk of Hartsville died after losing control of his vehicle on Oates Highway, coroner Todd Hardee said. The crash happened about five miles north of Lamar.

Cabbagestalk’s vehicle overturned after running off the right side of the road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was taken to Carolina Pines Hospital where he later died.