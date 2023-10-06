FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The pedestrian struck on N. Sally Hill Road of Timmonsville Wednesday night was identified as Kenneth Austin Wright, of Darlington, according to Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.

The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Sally Hill Road at River Bend Drive about 4 miles west of Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said both vehicles were traveling north on Sally Hill Road when the vehicle hit the minibike and then drove away. Troopers have not released a description of the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

