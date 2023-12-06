LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a man who went missing out of Darlington County has been ruled a homicide, according to Lee County Coroner Larry Logan.

Logan said the autopsy for Tavaris Dolford, 20, was conducted Tuesday and preliminary results revealed Dolford died from a gunshot wound to the head. It is undetermined the range from which Dolford was shot.

The investigation into Dolford’s death is ongoing and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and possibly another agency is working together determine who else is involved, Logan said.

Dolford, 20, was found dead at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a vehicle on Dutch Lane in neighboring Lee County, CBS affiliate WLTX reported, citing information from the Lee County coroner.

Dolford was reported missing by his family on Thursday, who told authorities he was last seen on South Center Road in Darlington County.

Count on News13 for updates.