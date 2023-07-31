DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A correctional officer at a Darlington County detention center was arrested Sunday after he was found with a small package that appeared to be cocaine in it, according to deputies.

Jamie Brown was found with the cocaine while on-duty at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to a news release. He was arrested and charged by SLED with misconduct in office and possession of cocaine.

Brown started with the detention center on May 30, according to records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

“Sheriff Hudson will not tolerate this type of behavior and those officers that engage in this type of behavior will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law just as any member of the public,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

“We are in the process of implementing additional measures to minimize these type [of] incidents. We have fenced in the employee parking lot as well as implementing a full-body scanner for employees.”