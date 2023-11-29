DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW — A section of W. Bobo Newsom Highway in Darlington County has been shut down because of a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The road is closed at Blanding Drive, and motorists are asked to take 14th Street to Russell Road onto Highway 15 as an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.