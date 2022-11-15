DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus headed to North Hartsville Elementary was involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, but two students and the driver on the bus were not hurt, a Darlington County schools spokesperson said.

The drivers of two other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the hospital after the crash, according to Audrey Childers, the district’s spokesperson. Information about their injuries was not available.

Childers said a car hit a truck, which then hit the bus. The students were picked up by their parents after the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.