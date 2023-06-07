DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are battling a fire off Highway 15 near Rolling Road, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

Flowers told News13 that Highway 15 at Rolling Road is closed. Multiple departments are on scene.

The fire is at a mixed occupancy, at a business and residentially, Flowers said.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.