DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighting crews were called out to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon along Pocket Road in Darlington County.
It’s unclear how the fire started or how large of an area it has covered, and no information was immediately available from authorities.
A News13 photojournalist captured images of the flames and firefighters watching the flames from the road.
