DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was out on bond is facing charges after he failed to stop for a blue light and deputies allege, he purposefully drove his car into a patrol vehicle and attempted to run over three uniformed officers, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Shelby William Barr II was charged with three counts of attempted murder, failure to stop for a blue light, malicious injury to personal property, second degree assault and battery, second degree domestic violence, and commission of a violent crime while on bond.

On September 9, deputies responded to a residence on Humphries Drive in Darlington County in reference to a domestic situation. Barr allegedly struck a victim who was attempting to stop Barr from choking another person causing them to get a cut. Warrants state that the situation was done in the presence of two minors.

As the first deputy arrived, he observed a vehicle leaving the residence and the deputy was told by dispatch that it was Barr leaving the scene. The deputy attempted to execute a lawful traffic stop and the vehicle fled which led to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, warrants state that Barr intentionally struck a patrol vehicle, and the damages caused the vehicle to no longer be able to be driven.

Barr also told law enforcement that he would have to be shot before he proceeded to accelerate his vehicle towards three officers in uniform. Another officer had to strike his vehicle to stop him from running over the officers. Warrants state that this was done “with malice aforethought and the action was expressed and implied.”