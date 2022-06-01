DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County Animal Control officer has been fired after a dog’s body was dumped in Chesterfield County, according to authorities.

Carolina Perry and Shannon Simms were on a cruise when their 10-month-old English Bulldog, George, died, the two previously told News13. The two believed that a person had used dog food to lure George out of the yard. He was then shot, and his mutilated body found three miles away on the side of the road.

An investigation found that the dog, who died on May 7 in the Hartsville area, was one of three dogs “acting aggressively” toward a homeowner, who then shot the dog with a pellet gun, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr.

The dog died and was taken by animal control, who “improperly disposed” of the body in Chesterfield County, according to Hudson. The employee who dumped the body has since been terminated.

George’s veterinarian found a pellet in the dog and found evidence that an animal had been feeding on the body, according to authorities. A necropsy found that a pellet was in soft issue, but was not the direct cause of death. The investigation concluded that George likely died due to bleeding into the heart sac and that the body had been “probably scavenged.”

No charges can be filed, according to Hudson, but the case remains under investigation.

“We are committed to serving this county with fairness and integrity,” Hudson said in the announcement. “This is a horrible and very emotional incident that occurred, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Family.”