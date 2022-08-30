DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a woman with involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of a 57-year-old man.

According to an arrest warrant, Chrystal Dawn Blackburn provided the man with fentanyl that led to his death on March 28.

No additional information was immediately available.

“Unfortunately, we cannot release any other documents or information related to this case at this time,” the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “This is a criminal case that is currently pending in Circuit Court and the release of such information may hinder the investigation and or prosecution of this case.”

Blackburn, who is also facing multiple drug charges, is being held without bond in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to jail records.

