DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are looking for a man who robbed a gas station early Monday morning.

It happened at the Pine Ridge Refuel station, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, which said the man was wearing a mask and had a gun when he entered the business and demanded money. He then fled in an older model black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the sheriff’s office did not say whether the man got away with money in the robbery.

No other information was immediately available.

