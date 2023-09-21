DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a North Carolina woman who troopers said was hit by two vehicles early Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 has been ruled an accident by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

Corrie Bonds of Raeford, North Carolina, was hit at about 3:30 a.m. while she was walking in the roadway, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at about 3:35 a.m. near mile-marker 168, about 7 miles east of Darlington, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. William Bennett said.

No further investigation will ensue, Hardee said.