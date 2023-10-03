DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington High School student Taylor Britt died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, Coroner Todd Hardee said.

The crash happened at about 12:05 p.m. on South Charleston Road near Oakland Road, approximately 5 miles east of Darlington, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Darlington County School District posted a statement on Facebook expressing their condolences.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of a Darlington High School student, Taylor Britt, over the weekend,” the post said.”We offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to Taylor’s family and friends.”

The district also said a celebration of life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall after the service.