DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies arrested three people in connection with an October homicide on Dott Circle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shai’keem De’angelo Freeman-Peterson and Tyquan Clayton McPhail were charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Daquana Denaysa Benjamin was charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, accessory before the fact of a felony, and accessory after the fact of a felony.

Dimitri McDaniel was shot to death during the incident on the 300 block of Dotts Circle, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. Another person – a juvenile, was wounded in the shooting.

The alleged suspects entered the victim’s home “with the intention to commit a crime within,” according to arrest warrants. The three planned to go to the location to rob and kill the victim.

McDaniel was shot five times in the chest, according to warrants.

All three charged remain in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Thursday morning.