DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop by Darlington County sheriff’s deputies.
Jeri Albert Johnson was arrested on Jackson Street near Lamar on Thursday and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He was released later that afternoon on bonds totaling $69,100, according to online booking records for the jail.
The sheriff’s office did not provide any details about any incidents that led to the charges in a news release about his arrest.
According to jail records, the charges against Johnson include:
- unlawful carrying of a weapon
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- driving with a suspended license
- habitual traffic offender
- possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- possession of a stolen gun
- manufacture, distribution and possession of cocaine
- manufacture and possession of other drugs
- trafficking in methamphetamine, ice, crank and crack cocaine
* * *
