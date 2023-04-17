Six arrested as a result of traffic stops in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop by Darlington County sheriff’s deputies.

Jeri Albert Johnson was arrested on Jackson Street near Lamar on Thursday and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He was released later that afternoon on bonds totaling $69,100, according to online booking records for the jail.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details about any incidents that led to the charges in a news release about his arrest.

According to jail records, the charges against Johnson include:

unlawful carrying of a weapon

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

driving with a suspended license

habitual traffic offender

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

possession of a stolen gun

manufacture, distribution and possession of cocaine

manufacture and possession of other drugs

trafficking in methamphetamine, ice, crank and crack cocaine