DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are continuing to ask for the public’s help in finding a 45-year-old man who they said has been missing for nearly three months.

La Henry Yarborough was first reported missing in February by Darlington police, who said he was last seen at The Hut on Sparks Street.

In a news release on Monday, Sheriff’s James Hudson Jr.’s office said authorities still have not found Yarborough, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a hood.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501.

