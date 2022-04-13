DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since Friday.

De’vonta Dontrell Garner, 25, is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 178 pounds. He was last seen in the Lydia area of Darlington County.

He was wearing a black shirt and orange and yellow crocs. He also has a tattoo on his right hand that says “debo.”

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Count on News13 for updates.