DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing a string of charges in connection to multiple home burglaries that happened early last month, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Raquna S. Miclamore, of Florence, has been charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny, two counts of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Miclamore’s arrest is in connection to three different burglaries and an armed robbery that happened between April 5 and April 7 in the Meadowbrook Drive and McIver Road area in Darlington County, according to officials.

He’s accused of stealing a container with $300 in change in one burglary, between $2,000 and $10,000 worth of items and two guns in another, a gun in a third and between $2,000 and $10,000 worth of items in a fourth burglary, according to arrest warrants. He took an undisclosed amount of money in the armed robbery, which he conducted with other people.

He worked with two other people to commit the burglaries, according to a warrant.

News13 requested information on Miclamore’s arrest on April 28, but did not receive a response from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office until Wednesday morning.