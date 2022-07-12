DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person went to the hospital after a shooting Monday near Darlington, authorities said.

According to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office, deputies responded about 9:45 p.m. to an area of Spring Valley Driver after getting reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found shell casings in the road and learned that one person had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The person was treated for minor injuries, and deputies are still investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.