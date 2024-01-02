DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed several times during a fight on New Year’s Eve.
It happened on Candy Lane, and the man was treated at a local hospital, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office. Authorities did not say what time of day the incident happened.
No additional information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
