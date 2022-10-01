DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday near Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies are on scene on Woodside Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said no more information is available to release at this time.
