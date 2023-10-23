DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have released surveillance photos of a vehicle that they said was used last week in a burglary in Hartsville.

It happened between 4:22 a.m. and 4:51 a.m. Thursday when someone broke into two storage buildings at the Hometown Urgent Care at 305 Bobo Newsome Highway, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle is believed to be a gray or silver late-90s to early 2000s Jeep Cherokee with a pull-behind U-Haul trailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.