DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing woman.
Jennifer Gainey, 43, was last seen in the area of Patrick Highway in Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gainey was reported missing by family members.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.