LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly stole an entire rack of scratch off lottery tickets at Yogi’s Food Mart in Lamar.
According to deputies, the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Oats Highway in Lamar.
The person was caught on camera and appears to be a man with a tattoo on his hand, deputies said. The vehicle the person was in appeared to be an older style Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
