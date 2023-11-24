DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for two armed men who attempted to take a woman’s car at a gas station in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said the two males approached the victim while she was sitting in her vehicle at the Refuel Store located at 5th street and W. Bobo Newsome Highway near Hartsville.

The victim ran off the two suspects by blowing her horn, the department said.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people shown in the surveillance footage.

If anyone has any knowledge in reference to this incident or can identify the two in the photo, they are asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

Count on News13 for updates.