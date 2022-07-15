DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a woman they said is missing after walking away from a traffic crash.

Kala Miller, 30, was involved in the crash, which happened at 6 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 20, according to the sheriff’s office. She also goes by the name Corry Miller.

She was last seen the in the Bishopville area of Lee County, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Darlington County or Lee County sheriff’s offices.