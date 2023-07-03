DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a body was found early Monday morning on Wire Road, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.
No additional details were immediately available, but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate.
