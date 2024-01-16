DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating a death on Turkey Run Lane in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting deputies with the investigation, Hudson said.
No additional information was immediately available.
