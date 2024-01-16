DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating a death on Turkey Run Lane in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting deputies with the investigation, Hudson said.

No additional information was immediately available. County on News13 for updates.