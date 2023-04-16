DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County deputy accidentally fired his weapon April 11 while responding to a suspicious person, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy was responding to a call for a suspicious person walking around a business with a flashlight in Lamar, and the weapon was accidentally fired while the deputy was trying to enter the business, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy involved has been disciplined, according to the sheriff’s office.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.