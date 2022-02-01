Darlington County detention officer had marijuana in jail, SLED says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former Darlington County detention officer was charged Monday with misconduct in office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Devonte Rashawn Harrell is accused of having contraband inside W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center while employed at the detention center, according to SLED. Contraband included marijuana, a cell phone, and a pocket knife.

Harrell was charged with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana. The investigation was requested by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrell is no longer employed at the detention center, according to SLED. Training and employment records show Harrell started working at the detention center in December.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.