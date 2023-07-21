HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — New clients are being sought for a free program that helps find missing people in Darlington County.

The revamped Project Lifesaver program offered by the Darlington County Fire District and funded by the Darlington Pilot Club provides tracking bracelets for those who have autism, memory loss or other similar conditions.

Fire Lt. Christopher Murray said the bracelets can be worn on a person’s ankle or wrist. They’re also waterproof, providing an extra measure of security.

The battery-operated bracelets are paid for by the club and are free to users. Clients are able to check the battery weekly, and the district will come out to change the battery every 45 days, Murray said.

Because Project Lifesaver is a nationwide program used by many departments and law-enforcement agencies, there is another’s benefit, Murray said. If someone goes missing in another area, they can be tracked down by any nearby department that participates in the program.

“If our client goes on vacation to Horry County, we can send them the client’s information, their locating number,” Murray said. “So If they happen to go missing while they’re on vacation down there, those guys can go there, their fire department can go out and search for them and not have to wait for us to come all the way out from Darlington if they’re on vacation.”

While the bracelets can help searchers when someone goes missing, Murray said the program also benefits the department by creating positive relationships in the community.

“It gives us the time to help build the relationship with the family, with the client,” Murray said. “That way, if they go missing they’re not, we’re not such a stranger to them. We’ve been in contact with them. We know them, and it gives us time just to build that relationship with people in the community.”

Currently, there are only seven users in the county, but Murray said anyone who is interested in getting one of the bracelets can sign up at the district’s fire station in Hartsville.